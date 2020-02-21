Four contestants sign up for Miss Gib 2020

Four contestants vying for the Miss Gibraltar 2020 crown were yesterday announced at the GEMA Gallery in Montagu Bastion.

Sarah Cruz, Isabella Gilbert, Daniella Morillo and Gail Cortes have all signed their name on the dotted line for a chance to be crowned Miss Gibraltar and represent the Rock on an international stage.

A total of 11 contestants have signed up to the pageant so far with more contestants to be revealed later today.

The first four contestants posed for photographs beside the crown yesterday evening, marking the start of their Miss Gibraltar journey.

For Miss Gilbert the pageant is an opportunity for her to boost her confidence.

“It has always been a passion of mine since I was a little girl, but I never really had the confidence to enter,” Miss Gilbert told the Chronicle.

“This is the last year I can enter and with the support of my family and friends I decided to go for it.”

Miss Cruz believes she can be a great ambassador for Gibraltar and looks forward to a new challenge.

“I have my education, and a good career so I need something else to focus my energy on this year,” Miss Cruz said.

“Challenging myself to the Miss Gibraltar pageant is something that I have always wanted to do.”

For some of the contestants it has been a dream come true to enter the pageant.

“It has always been my dream to enter Miss Gibraltar, so I have finally taken the plunge and gone for it,” Miss Morillo said.

Miss Cortes entrance in the pageant sees her follow her mum Vanessa’s footsteps.

“I want to follow in my mum’s footsteps because she entered when she was 18,” Miss Cortes said.

She is also looking forward to the experiences the Miss Gibraltar pageant will bring.

The Miss Gibraltar pageant will be held on Saturday June 6 in the John Mackintosh Hall Theatre.

This year the organisation of the event is spearheaded by Gibraltar Cultural Services and GibMedia.

There is still time for those wishing to enter Miss Gibraltar with the closing date for entries on Friday February 28.

Entry forms are available from the John Mackintosh Hall at 308 Main Street. For further information contact the Miss Gibraltar Office on telephone on 20067236 or e-mail: info@culture.gi