Four foxes killed by speeding cars this year

Four red foxes have been hit and killed by speeding cars the Gibraltar Government has said in a warning to drivers.

Two red foxes have been killed in the area of Sandy Bay and Catalan Bay over the past two weeks, including one on Thursday.

"These are the third and fourth foxes to be killed on Gibraltar’s roads this year," the Government said.

"To this can be added an otter and several cats."

"Quite apart from the dangers of speeding for drivers, passengers and pedestrians, drivers are asked to be aware that there is thriving wildlife in Gibraltar and that they must drive with care even when there are no pedestrians or cyclists around, and even during nighttime hours when wildlife is usually more active."