Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 29th Oct, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Four Gibraltar Defence Police officers receive commendations

By Chronicle Staff
29th October 2021

Four Gibraltar Defence Police officers recently received commendations during a small presentation outside the Gibraltar Defence Police Headquarters.

Police Inspector Eric Olivero, Police Sergeant 106 Dylan Borastero and Police Sergeant 102 Prisan Fa were commended for “their commitment and dedication to duty in providing an exemplary level of service delivery during a protracted period of significantly increased operational activity which included the inaugural visit of HMS Prince of Wales to Gibraltar.”

Police Constable 68 Mario Johnson was commended for “his commitment and dedication to duty as a Police Dog Instructor and Kennel Manager over a protracted period of time, assisting the force in maintaining an exemplary standard of dog welfare and achieving all required canine operations.”

Chief of Police, Robert Allen said: “Whilst it is always difficult in these circumstances to identify those who are deserving of a special mention, earlier this year the Senior Leadership Team of the force met and we agreed that a number of officers’ contribution over the period in question was so significant that it was deserving of a Chief of Police’s Commendation.”

“Without taking anything away from all of the other officers involved as part of the overall team, these officers are all assessed to have delivered in an exemplary way, three of them in relation to this peak of operational activity and one in a slightly different way.”

“Every one of them has been the subject of positive feedback from both within and outside the force and all have delivered operationally in the very best traditions of the Police Service.”

“You should all be proud of what you have helped this force achieve this year.”

Most Read

Local News

‘Naïve’ cocaine dealer jailed for two years

Wed 27th Oct, 2021

Brexit

UK woman denied entry into Spain over missing exit stamp - report

Fri 22nd Oct, 2021

Brexit

Spain extends Brexit interim measures on driving licences, healthcare and students

Tue 26th Oct, 2021

Local News

Automated numberplate recognition vehicles to enforce parking rules

Wed 27th Oct, 2021

Local News

Gibraltar Government seals Eastside deal with TNG Global valued at £330m

Mon 18th Oct, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

29th October 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Father and son complete half marathon des Sables

28th October 2021

Features
Investiture ceremony for St John

28th October 2021

Features
GHA promotes Breast Awareness with a stand at the Piazza

28th October 2021

Features
Mayor visits Calpe House in London

28th October 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021