Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 20th Feb, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Four injured in ship explosion, two transferred to Seville burns unit

Photo by Johnny Bugeja

By Priya Gulraj
20th February 2021

Two crew members who sustained severe burn injuries during an explosion on a Hong Kong-registered bulk carrier on Friday evening have been transferred to Seville’s burns unit as more details emerged about the incident.
The incident on the CSSC Cape Town happened late Friday evening and appeared to be in the area of the vessel’s forecastle, where the vessel’s anchor mechanism is housed.
As a result of the explosion, a total four crew members sustained injuries, and two were treated on board.
The two who were taken to St Bernard’s Hospital were later transferred to the Seville burns unit after sustaining 40% and 25% burns.
On Friday night the Port of Algeciras offered to assist with the evacuation of the injured crew members via helicopter, but the decision was taken by paramedics to take them to St Bernard’s Hospital, where they are being treated.
INVESTIGATION
The vessel will now wait for additional crew to arrive to fill the posts of those who were injured.
Although the vessel has been unable to anchor, it is in constant contact with Gibraltar VTS, the Gibraltar Port Authority said in a press statement.
“The vessel is stable and fully operational with the exception of its anchor equipment,” the GPA added.
“The GPA will continue to work with the ship’s crew and its agents to assist in repairs, provisioning, and if possible, anchoring.”
The CSSC Cape Town entered British Gibraltar Territorial Waters loaded with 112, 365 metric tonnes of coal, loaded at Curtis Bay Coal Terminal in the United States.
The GPA said this cargo does not represent a danger to the vessel or to other vessels in the immediate vicinity, adding that the cargo itself is classed as non-dangerous under the Convention on Facilitation of International Maritime Traffic.
Technicians will soon go onboard and try to repair the anchor system, and further investigations will also be carried out by clarification and flag state representatives and surveyors.
On Friday night, the Royal Gibraltar Police attended the vessel and began an investigation, but the following afternoon no foul play was suspected.
The CSSC CAPE TOWN is flagged in Hong Kong. It was built in 2020.
It carried 19 crew members, all of whom are Chinese nationals.
Its last port of call was Baltimore in the United States of America and its next port of call is listed as Port Said in Egypt.
“The Gibraltar Port Authority extends its gratitude to all agencies, authorities and individuals who have assisted in dealing with this incident,” the GPA said.
“The GPA also extends it gratitude to the Port of Algeciras for its kind offer of assistance in dealing with the casualties sadly involved in this incident.”

Most Read

Local News

Paramedics deployed after explosion on vessel in Bay of Gibraltar

Fri 19th Feb, 2021

Local News

Police recover lifeless body of man found in bay off Detached Mole

Sat 20th Feb, 2021

Local News

‘Mr Picardo, 17 million Iranians know who you are’

Thu 18th Feb, 2021

Local News

With virus ‘effectively suppressed’, Gibraltar poised for cautious return to community life

Fri 19th Feb, 2021

Local News

With thousands vaccinated, Dr Rawal urges caution

Tue 16th Feb, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

20th February 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Gibraltar records first day in nearly three months without new virus cases

20th February 2021

Local News
Police recover lifeless body of man found in bay off Detached Mole

20th February 2021

Local News
Paramedics deployed after explosion on vessel in Bay of Gibraltar

19th February 2021

Local News
NatWest Gibraltar reports £4m profit for 2020 despite Covid disruption

19th February 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021