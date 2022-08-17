Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 17th Aug, 2022

Four juveniles arrested after assault leaves man with broken leg

By Chronicle Staff
17th August 2022

Four teenagers were arrested on Wednesday morning after a man was left with a broken leg following an assault last Monday.

The four were arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent.

Detectives from the RGP’s Crime Division arrested the four males, all aged 16, at several addresses just before 9am yesterday.

Their arrest followed an incident just after 3.30am last Monday, when a member of the public reported to the RGP that they had found an 18-year-old male with multiple injuries in John Mackintosh Square.

According to witnesses, the victim had allegedly been attacked by a group of youths who had punched and kicked him, before fleeing the area.

Following the assault, the victim sustained injuries including a fractured femur.

A police investigation was launched by the RGP’s Criminal Investigation Department, which identified and arrested four suspects.

All four remained in police custody on Wednesday the investigation continued.

