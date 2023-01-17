Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 17th Jan, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Four men accused of importing £13m worth of cannabis stand trial

Archive image of Gibraltar's Supreme Court. Photo by Johnny Bugeja.

By Gabriella Peralta
16th January 2023

The Supreme Court trial of four men accused of importing 2.2 tonnes of cannabis resin worth £13m into Gibraltar began today. Francisco Javier Roca Cabello and Francisco Andres Fernandez Sanchez, of Algeciras, and Juan Manuel Rivera Monteroand Juan Carlos Gutierrez Exposito, of La Linea, all deny importing the drugs into Gibraltar in August 2021, but...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Brexit

CM sets out stark reality of Brexit for British passport holders

Mon 16th Jan, 2023

Local News

Four men accused of importing £13m worth of cannabis stand trial

Mon 16th Jan, 2023

Local News

Man jailed for three years and four months for drug dealing

Mon 16th Jan, 2023

Brexit

Gib ‘will pull out’ of tax treaty if not removed from Spanish blacklist

Mon 16th Jan, 2023

Local News

‘More contagious but less severe’ Covid-19 variant 'Kraken' detected locally

Mon 16th Jan, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

16th January 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Man jailed for three years and four months for drug dealing

16th January 2023

Brexit
CM sets out stark reality of Brexit for British passport holders

16th January 2023

Local News
Gibraltar still on Spanish ‘tax haven’ list

13th January 2023

Local News
'Great Faith' arrives with modular homes for elderly residents

13th January 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023