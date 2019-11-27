Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 27th Nov, 2019

Four migrants die in bid to reach Spain from Northern Africa

By Press Association
27th November 2019

By Associated Press Reporter

Four migrants have died while attempting to cross the Mediterranean Sea from the shores of northern Africa.

Spain's maritime rescue service said its rescue craft reached a group of migrants in a small boat 36 miles northeast from the coast of Morocco the night before.

Rescuers recovered three bodies while another person died after reaching land.

A total of 58 people were successfully rescued from the boat.

Rescue craft are continuing to search the area for more people believed to have been on board.

They are also looking into reports of another small boat bearing more migrants.

Spain became the leading entry point for unauthorised migrants to Europe last year.

