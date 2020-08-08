Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 8th Aug, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Four new cases of Covid-19 detected in Gibraltar today

STOCK IMAGE. Pic: Pixabay

By Gabriella Peralta
8th August 2020

The Gibraltar Government has confirmed four new cases have tested positive for Covid-19 today with a the total of 13 cases in Gibraltar.
A total of 10 residents and three visitors are currently positive for Covid-19 in Gibraltar, and marks a two day increase of seven cases.
This means over the past two days, the number of cases in Gibraltar has more than doubled from six cases to 13.
Three of the new cases are local residents with one case being a visitor.
The increase comes just a day after the Government launched hard-hitting campaign warning people “stick to the rules” after three more residents tested positive for Covid-19 yesterday.
The campaign targeted at young people, follows reports that multiple Covid-19 cases in Gibraltar have been linked to Marbella and nightclubs or bars and parties over the last few weeks.
Yesterday the Government unveiled more than 60 people were ordered to isolate in a 24hour period, bringing total number of people isolating in Gibraltar to 163 people.
The Government has stressed the public should "obey the law and stick to the rules” and should take extra care when socialising, particularly in Spain.
“The virus is being spread at parties, barbecues, family gatherings and especially in nightclubs,” the Government said yesterday.
The number of confirmed cases detected in Gibraltar since the start of the pandemic is now 197, of which 184 are fully recovered.
A total of 24,054 tests have now been carried out locally, with eight results pending.
Of the 24,054 tests, some 10,268 of these tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and
systematic sampling.

Most Read

Local News

Gib experiences hottest day in five years

Tue 4th Aug, 2020

Local News

GCSE and A Level students to collect results electronically

Fri 7th Aug, 2020

Local News

Three more cases of Covid-19 detected today

Fri 7th Aug, 2020

Local News

Four new cases of Covid-19 detected in Gibraltar today

Sat 8th Aug, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

8th August 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Nearly a quarter of Covid-19 cases in Gibraltar are asymptomatic

8th August 2020

Local News
GRA fines RGP £5,000 over data protection breach

8th August 2020

Local News
Govt increases quota for Bluefin tuna as season reopens

8th August 2020

Local News
International football matches can be played in Gibraltar, behind closed doors

8th August 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020