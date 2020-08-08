Four new cases of Covid-19 detected in Gibraltar today

The Gibraltar Government has confirmed four new cases have tested positive for Covid-19 today with a the total of 13 cases in Gibraltar.

A total of 10 residents and three visitors are currently positive for Covid-19 in Gibraltar, and marks a two day increase of seven cases.

This means over the past two days, the number of cases in Gibraltar has more than doubled from six cases to 13.

Three of the new cases are local residents with one case being a visitor.

The increase comes just a day after the Government launched hard-hitting campaign warning people “stick to the rules” after three more residents tested positive for Covid-19 yesterday.

The campaign targeted at young people, follows reports that multiple Covid-19 cases in Gibraltar have been linked to Marbella and nightclubs or bars and parties over the last few weeks.

Yesterday the Government unveiled more than 60 people were ordered to isolate in a 24hour period, bringing total number of people isolating in Gibraltar to 163 people.

The Government has stressed the public should "obey the law and stick to the rules” and should take extra care when socialising, particularly in Spain.

“The virus is being spread at parties, barbecues, family gatherings and especially in nightclubs,” the Government said yesterday.

The number of confirmed cases detected in Gibraltar since the start of the pandemic is now 197, of which 184 are fully recovered.

A total of 24,054 tests have now been carried out locally, with eight results pending.

Of the 24,054 tests, some 10,268 of these tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and

systematic sampling.