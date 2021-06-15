Four new Covid cases detected over long weekend

Four Covid-19 cases, two vaccinated residents and two unvaccinated non-residents, were detected over the long weekend.

Two were identified on Saturday, with both resident cases aged between 25 and 30 and had received two doses of the vaccine.

Both were close contacts of an existing active case.

On Sunday, two more cases of Covid-19 were detected, both being non-residents aged between 30 and 35 and unvaccinated.

No new cases were identified on the bank holiday Monday and there were five recoveries over the long weekend, bringing the overall number of active cases to nine.

There are currently 51 people in self isolation.