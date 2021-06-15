Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 15th Jun, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Four new Covid cases detected over long weekend

Photo by Eyleen Gomez.

By Chronicle Staff
15th June 2021

Four Covid-19 cases, two vaccinated residents and two unvaccinated non-residents, were detected over the long weekend.

Two were identified on Saturday, with both resident cases aged between 25 and 30 and had received two doses of the vaccine.

Both were close contacts of an existing active case.

On Sunday, two more cases of Covid-19 were detected, both being non-residents aged between 30 and 35 and unvaccinated.

No new cases were identified on the bank holiday Monday and there were five recoveries over the long weekend, bringing the overall number of active cases to nine.

There are currently 51 people in self isolation.

Most Read

Local News

UN reminded of Gibraltar’s right to self-determination, as UK acknowledges Spain’s ‘pragmatism’ on Rock’s post-Brexit future

Mon 14th Jun, 2021

Local News

Gibraltar’s new ‘tallest building’ tops out

Fri 11th Jun, 2021

Local News

Cross-border association suggests separate channels for passport stamps

Tue 8th Jun, 2021

Local News

Rock wedding for Marillion keyboardist and wife

Fri 4th Jun, 2021

Local News

Officials mull border management in case of no treaty on movement

Tue 8th Jun, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

15th June 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
International Driving Permits not needed in Spain, Govt says

15th June 2021

Local News
Three arrested after 50 fuel containers seized

15th June 2021

Local News
Ullger forms part of the sketchbook exhibition online

15th June 2021

Local News
UN reminded of Gibraltar’s right to self-determination, as UK acknowledges Spain’s ‘pragmatism’ on Rock’s post-Brexit future

14th June 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021