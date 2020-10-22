Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 22nd Oct, 2020

Four new positive cases in schools, with 78 in isolation

Pic: Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
22nd October 2020

Four new positive cases of Covid-19 have been detected within local schools with 78 pupils and staff in isolation, the Gibraltar Government has confirmed.
One positive case has been identified in St Anne’s Upper Primary School and further three positive cases in Bayside School with a total of four staff and 74 pupils instructed to self isolate.
In a press statement, the Governement said the Contact Tracing Bureau have been liaising with staff at both schools and the Department of Education and have conducted interviews with all relevant individuals.
As a result all individuals who have been identified as close contacts of the positive cases have been informed that they are required to self isolate.
Close contact is defined as close proximity within an enclosed area for a period of time longer than 15 minutes.
These are the sixth, seventh and eighth cases identified within Bayside school. There is no identified epidemiological link between these positive cases and previous cases.
51 individuals within the school setting (1 staff member and 50 pupils) have been deemed to have been in close contact with the sixth and seventh positive cases and all have been instructed to self isolate.
23 individuals within the school setting (1 staff member and 22 pupils) have been deemed to have been in close contact with the eighth positive case and all have been instructed to self isolate.
For St Anne’s Upper Primary school this is the fourth case and there is no identified epidemiological link between this positive case and the first cases.
Four individuals within the school setting (two staff members and two pupils) have been deemed to have been in close contact with the positive case and all have been instructed to self isolate.
“Individuals who have specific concerns arising from any of this information are asked to contact the relevant Head Teacher,” the Government said.
“Parents are reminded that children and young people with Covid-19 symptoms should not attend school. They should stay at home, self-isolate and call 111.”
“Pupils in the above mentioned schools should continue to attend school as normal if they have not been contacted by the Contact Tracing Bureau.”

