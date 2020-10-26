Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 26th Oct, 2020

Four new virus cases in Govt schools

By Chronicle Staff
26th October 2020

Four new positive cases of Covid-19 were identified within government schools and educational settings last Friday.

One positive case of Covid-19 was identified in each of St Bernard’s Upper Primary School, Bishop Fitzgerald Upper Primary School, St Martin’s School and the Gibraltar College.

The Contact Tracing team have been liaising with staff at all four educational institutions and the Department of Education, and have conducted interviews with all relevant individuals.

All individuals who have been identified as close contacts of the positive cases have been informed that they are required to self-isolate.

Close contact is defined as close proximity within an enclosed area for a period of time longer than 15 minutes.

The case in St Bernard’s Upper Primary is the first case identified within this school.

No other pupils or staff there have been deemed to have been in close contact with the positive case and therefore no individual within the school setting, apart from the positive case, has been instructed to self-isolate.

The case in Bishop Fitzgerald Upper Primary is the fifth case identified within this school.

There is no identified epidemiological link between this positive case and previous cases.

A total of 24 individuals within the school setting - two staff members and 22 pupils - have been deemed to have been in close contact with the positive case and all have been instructed to self-isolate.

The case in St Martin’s is also the first case identified within this school.

Some10 individuals within the school setting - four staff members and six pupils - have been deemed to have been in close contact with the positive case and all have been instructed to self-isolate.

The Gibraltar College also reported its first case within the school.

Four individuals within the school setting - two staff members and two students - have been deemed to have been in close contact with the positive case and all have been instructed to self-isolate.

Individuals who have specific concerns arising from any of this information are asked to contact the relevant Head Teacher.

Parents are reminded that children and young people with COVID-19 symptoms should stay at home, self-isolate and call 111.

