Sun 24th Nov, 2024

Features

Four recipients for this year’s Heritage Awards

By Chronicle Staff
24th November 2024

The Gibraltar Heritage Trust recently presented four the recipients Heritage Awards this year.

This year the Trust presented one Group Award, and three special commendations.

The awards were presented by Dr John Cortes, Minister for Heritage, alongside Ian Balestrino, Chairman of the Gibraltar Heritage Trust at a presentation event at the Royal Gibraltar Regiment Association Sortie Club and Lounge.

The Heritage Awards have been presented annually by the Gibraltar Heritage Trust since 1993 and the awards are made for outstanding sensitivity or contribution to Gibraltar’s heritage.

A Special Commendation was awarded to The Royal Gibraltar Regiment Association, Sortie Club and Lounge located at 122/1 Irish Town for the high-quality refurbishment of both the exterior and interior of the club, which provides a modern social club setting for veterans whilst also delivering facilities as a recruitment office for the future facing arm of the Regiment.

The RGRA was formed in 1971, at the end of conscription in Gibraltar, into an all-volunteer unit forming part of the Queen’s Infantry Division.

The club is open to all officers and soldiers who serve or have served in the Regiment and aims to foster the spirit of comradeship between all members of the association and preserve its traditions and deeds, whilst also providing free support to veterans and their families.

This award therefore recognises the historical service of the regiment and what it has given Gibraltar both at home and abroad.

The award was received by Col Francis Brancato, Chairman Freddie Pitto and Anne Lundin from Danish Interiors.

A Special Commendation was awarded to ‘La Maleta’, a performative dance put together by Gibraltar Academy of Music and Performing Arts and The Ministry of Equality to celebrate International Women’s Day in 2023.

A moving and beautiful performance piece, which focused on stories of Gibraltarian women during the Evacuation, the performance explores themes of birth, death, loss, exile and resilience of a whole generation of women, our parents and/or grandparents, who lived through this episode of our history.

The piece also gives a voice to Gibraltarian women from the past and brings this history to new audiences through the medium of dance.

The award was received by Marlene Dalli from the Ministry of Equality, GAMPA director Tanya Santini, Artistic Director Hannah Mifsud, Choreographer Zoe Bishop and Nicky Bishop.

A Special Commendation was awarded to Volunteers at the Gibraltar National Archives for their many years of voluntary work which has gone above and beyond what is required and expected of them.

The volunteer team assist with archival activities and administration whilst also actively engaging with the local community on site, in the archives and during commemorative events and exhibitions.

Their sustained efforts to support and reinforce the Archivist and his team ensures that everyone can access and explore the archives and its collections. The award was received by a representative group of all volunteers and the Archivist, Gerard Wood.

A Group Heritage Award was awarded to St. Joseph’s Upper Primary School, but specifically the teacher teams who are engaging younger generations through project-based learning about Gibraltar’s history and heritage in their curriculum.

Of particular note was the organised Year 3 visit to the Waterport Terraces Day Centre where pupils engaged with residents sharing first hand stories of their experiences during the Evacuation in WWII.

Also of note was the Year 4 project on ‘Why do we have city walls’ as part of which the students embarked on a sponsored walk that covered the length of the City Walls, exploring their origins and purpose.

These visits and trips are innovative ways to encourage our younger generations to engage with and think about our heritage in diverse ways, owing gratitude to their teachers.

We know that many schools locally are engaging with our heritage in innovative ways and hope to see more nominations of this sort being brought forward.

The award was received by Head Teacher Mr. Clinton, Mrs. Ochello and Mrs. Crome-Garcia.

