Fri 16th Jun, 2023

Four suspects apprehended in attempted burglary at Senior Citizens' Club

By Chronicle Staff
16th June 2023

Shortly after 4am on Friday morning, the RGP Control Room received a report to the effect that four men were trying to break into the Senior Citizens’ Club on Town Range, within 30 minutes all four individuals were detained and arrested on suspicion of Burglary.

Officers were immediately dispatched to the area but, as they approached, the four individuals ran off in different directions. Working off the descriptions given in the report, one man, 23, was quickly detained in the area of Trafalgar Cemetery and a juvenile was then apprehended near Queensway.

Just a few minutes later, two men matching the descriptions given in the report were seen crossing Casemates so officers deployed to the Landport Tunnel where the men, 19 and 18, were stopped and arrested.

Back at the Senior Citizens’ Club, officers were able to recover a carjack which was wedged into the bars of the windows, and various other tools.

Once the four arrested individuals were at New Mole House, officers searched their possessions and found a phone which did not belong to any of them. As a result, the 18 year-old was further arrested on suspicion of theft.

“All in all, it had been a very good result for Response Team 1,” said a statement from the RGP.

