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Tue 27th Oct, 2026

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Sports

Gibraltar U15 to play Belarus next before possible clash against Chile

By Stephen Ignacio
27th October 2026

Gibraltar’s U15s, having finished third in Group V of the FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival 2026 preliminary group stage, will compete in Tier C (Round of 32) this Wednesday.

Gibraltar have been drawn against Belarus.

Other teams competing in the same tier include France, Scotland, Japan, Chile and Hungary, among others.

The winners and losers of the Gibraltar-Belarus tie will face the respective winners and losers of the tie between Chile and Azerbaijan.

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