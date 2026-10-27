Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 27th Oct, 2026

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Gibraltar Bushido Ju Jitsu team wins 19 medals at World Congress

By Stephen Ignacio
27th October 2026

It was not just a success for the Gibraltar Bushido Ju Jitsu Academy in hosting the United Nations Ju Jitsu Association World Congress. The Gibraltar team also proved its worth on the mats, winning a total of 19 medals across the two days of competition.

The event, held over the weekend of October 10 at the Tercentenary Sports Hall, saw some 400 participants from across the globe. Teams travelled from countries including Germany, Belgium and Great Britain, as well as from as far afield as Australia and South Africa.

All eyes were also on host Gibraltar. Despite being one of the smallest countries involved, the team came away with three gold, nine silver and seven bronze medals.

Led by Sensei Tony Joaquin, 8th Dan, the Gibraltar team secured medals across a wide range of disciplines and categories.

Sensei Tony will next attend the Annual Ju Jitsu Course at Bushido Ju Jitsu headquarters in Ellesmere Port over the weekend beginning Friday, November 20.

Gibraltar team medals

Juniors

Jamie Ward Galiano – Bronze, ground fighting

Elliot Fuller – Silver, empty hand kata; bronze, ground fighting

Keira Ignacio – Silver, ground fighting; silver, continuous fighting

Abdrahman Loudiby – Silver, ground fighting

Aisha Kopriva – Silver, ground fighting

Logan McIntosh – Bronze, ground fighting

Imran Jalarbi – Gold, ground fighting

Lucas Gordon – Gold, ground fighting

Seniors

Izzabella Beament Smith – Bronze, ground fighting

Jake Valverde – Silver, random attacks

Adian Hernandez – Gold, random attacks

Yarah Matos – Silver, pairs; bronze, ground fighting

Noel Matos – Silver, pairs

Keiron Ignacio – Silver, empty hand kata; bronze, weapons kata

Joely Joaquin – Bronze, continuous fighting

Most Read

Local News

HMS Queen Elizabeth sails into Gibraltar, strengthening long-standing links 

Sun 25th Oct, 2026

Local News

50th Anniversary of the CPSA lockout

Mon 26th Oct, 2026

Local News

Police governance reform aims for ‘democratic accountability’ alongside ‘operational independence’ 

Mon 26th Oct, 2026

Local News

Gibraltar Defence Police welcomes new licensed dog handler

Mon 26th Oct, 2026

Local News

Govt raises concerns with Taxi Association over weekend service outage

Fri 23rd Oct, 2026

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

27th October 2026

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Gibraltar U15 to play Belarus next before possible clash against Chile

27th October 2026

Sports
U15s record first World Cup win

26th October 2026

Sports
St Joseph maintain top spot ahead of crucial clash with Magpies

26th October 2026

Sports
Lincoln Red Imps keep their title challenge open with win over Lions

26th October 2026

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2026