Gibraltar Bushido Ju Jitsu team wins 19 medals at World Congress

It was not just a success for the Gibraltar Bushido Ju Jitsu Academy in hosting the United Nations Ju Jitsu Association World Congress. The Gibraltar team also proved its worth on the mats, winning a total of 19 medals across the two days of competition.

The event, held over the weekend of October 10 at the Tercentenary Sports Hall, saw some 400 participants from across the globe. Teams travelled from countries including Germany, Belgium and Great Britain, as well as from as far afield as Australia and South Africa.

All eyes were also on host Gibraltar. Despite being one of the smallest countries involved, the team came away with three gold, nine silver and seven bronze medals.

Led by Sensei Tony Joaquin, 8th Dan, the Gibraltar team secured medals across a wide range of disciplines and categories.

Sensei Tony will next attend the Annual Ju Jitsu Course at Bushido Ju Jitsu headquarters in Ellesmere Port over the weekend beginning Friday, November 20.

Gibraltar team medals

Juniors

Jamie Ward Galiano – Bronze, ground fighting

Elliot Fuller – Silver, empty hand kata; bronze, ground fighting

Keira Ignacio – Silver, ground fighting; silver, continuous fighting

Abdrahman Loudiby – Silver, ground fighting

Aisha Kopriva – Silver, ground fighting

Logan McIntosh – Bronze, ground fighting

Imran Jalarbi – Gold, ground fighting

Lucas Gordon – Gold, ground fighting

Seniors

Izzabella Beament Smith – Bronze, ground fighting

Jake Valverde – Silver, random attacks

Adian Hernandez – Gold, random attacks

Yarah Matos – Silver, pairs; bronze, ground fighting

Noel Matos – Silver, pairs

Keiron Ignacio – Silver, empty hand kata; bronze, weapons kata

Joely Joaquin – Bronze, continuous fighting

