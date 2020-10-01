Fourteen new virus cases in Gibraltar
Fourteen new cases of Covid-19 were detected today, with 59 Gibraltar residents currently positive for the virus. Statistics published yesterday revealed two people are currently in hospital in the Covid-19 ward, although there are no cases in the Critical Care Unit, Elderly Residential Services and zero deaths to date. At present there are 539 people...
