Thu 8th Dec, 2022

Fourth cycle of Women’s Mentorship Programme opens

By Chronicle Staff
8th December 2022

The fourth cycle of the Women’s Mentorship Programme has opened with an initial induction programme for all participants.

The Programme organised by the Ministry of Equality saw induction sessions delivered by Marlene Dalli from the Ministry of Equality.

The event was attended by mentors and mentees that had been matched ahead of the start of the Programme.

The Programme, which continues to grow from strength to strength follows on from the success of the previous three cycles and has seen a total number of 20 mentees successfully matched on this occasion.

This brings the total figure of mentees participating in the Programme since its inception to a 109.

“This is one of the many successful initiatives developed by the Ministry for Equality and I am absolutely delighted
that the Women’s Mentorship Programme continues its own successful journey as it now enters its fourth cycle,”
Minister for Equality, Samantha Sacramento, said.

“I am hugely indebted to the many experienced and successful mentors who have committed to taking part in the programme once again. Some of these mentors joined the programme at its inception in 2018 and I am very appreciative of their invaluable and generous support. I would also like to thank the new mentors who have similarly committed to sharing their expertise and experience with mentees.”

“I am pleased to say that applicants come from diverse backgrounds and that there continues to be representation from both the private and public sector. The programme which offers the possibility of cross-sector learning can only prove instrumental in helping mentees develop both personal and professional skills. Additionally, the programme aims to ensure that there is greater gender diversity in the workplace, particularly in positions of leadership and management.”

“More diverse teams in the workplace is not only a moral imperative but makes good business sense too. I would like to encourage anyone interested in taking part in a future cycle of the programme to reach out to my team at equality@gibraltar.gov.gi .”

