Fourth South District ‘Town Hall’ meeting to be held on May 7

The fourth ‘Town Hall’ style meeting for the South District constituency will take place on Wednesday, May 7 at 5pm at the Central Hall.

The Minister for the South District, Dr John Cortes, will provide feedback on issues raised at previous meetings and will be joined by officials from the Transport Ministry and the Technical Services Department. Residents will have the opportunity to raise local concerns and make suggestions during the session.

Dr Cortes said: “I very much welcome the opportunity once again to have direct contact with constituents in this type of meeting. The ones we have held so far have been well received as they provide an opportunity for direct conversations on matters of interest to us as a neighbourhood.”

“I’m very much looking forward to seeing South District residents at the Central Hall next week.”