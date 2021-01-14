Framework agreement offers ‘firm basis’ to safeguard Gib, Raab says
The framework agreement for Gibraltar’s future relationship with the EU provides “a firm basis” to safeguard the Rock’s interests, UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said in a written statement to the House of Commons on Wednesday. Mr Raab said the agreement, which was announced on New Year’s Eve, covered issues “of key importance” not just...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here