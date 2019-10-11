Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Brexit

France's Europe minister says no-deal Brexit remains probable outcome

By Press Association
11th October 2019

By Associated Press Reporter

France says a chaotic no-deal Brexit remains the most likely outcome despite the positive vibes emanating from a meeting of Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his Irish counterpart Leo Varadkar.

France's European affairs minister, Amelie de Montchalin, said early on Friday that a no-deal Brexit "is probable, at this stage".

Ms de Montchalin said in an interview with France Inter radio that even Britain's scheduled departure date of October 31 remains realistic since she does not see an obvious reason to grant a further extension to the UK.

"I have a fundamental question: why give more time? If it is time for the sake of time? It has taken one year, even three years, and we don't really get it," she said.

The EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier is currently meeting with Britain's Brexit minister Stephen Barclay in Brussels.

