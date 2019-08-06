Franco dismayed at decision to open two Brexit offices in Algeciras
by María Jesús Corrales Martín La Línea’s mayor Juan Franco has expressed his dismay at the Andalusian Government’s decision to open two offices to help with Brexit enquiries in Algeciras. He described this decision as “nonsense” and has written to the Junta to reconsider its decision, and instead have an office in La Linea. One...
