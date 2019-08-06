Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 6th Aug, 2019

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Brexit

Franco dismayed at decision to open two Brexit offices in Algeciras

By Guest Contributor
6th August 2019

by María Jesús Corrales Martín La Línea’s mayor Juan Franco has expressed his dismay at the Andalusian Government’s decision to open two offices to help with Brexit enquiries in Algeciras. He described this decision as “nonsense” and has written to the Junta to reconsider its decision, and instead have an office in La Linea. One...

Continue Reading

