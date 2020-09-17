Fraud case sent to Supreme Court
A case in which three men are accused of conspiring to defraud a local company involved in security-related work for the Gibraltar Government has been sent to the Supreme Court. The three men appeared before the Magistrates Court on Thursday but the serious nature of the charges means the case must be heard by the...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here