Wed 17th Jul, 2024

Local News

Fraudsters swipe another £710,000 in online scam, bringing total to £1.7m and counting

Photo by Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire.

By Gabriella Peralta
17th July 2024

Fraudsters have swindled around £710,000 from nine local companies in a telephone scam, the Royal Gibraltar Police confirmed on Wednesday, bringing the total reported lost in recent days to £1.7m and counting. Businesses across Gibraltar have been targeted by a telephone scam where the fraudsters pretend to be bank employees and dupe their victims into...

