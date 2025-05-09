Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 9th May, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Free menopause event offers support to women across Gibraltar

Archive image of Petra Boddington at a previous event. Photo by Eyleen Gomez

By Chronicle Staff
9th May 2025

A new community initiative is launching in Gibraltar to support women navigating natural, surgical, or treatment-related menopause.

The Menopause Exchange, hosted by menopause and cancer rehabilitation specialist Petra Boddington, will take place on Wednesday, May 14, from 5pm to 7pm at Vinopolis Gastrobar, John Mackintosh Square.

This free, informal drop-in event aims to encourage open conversation about menopause, perimenopause, and postmenopause. Visitors will have the opportunity to speak directly with Ms Boddington about symptoms, options, and concerns, use symptom checker tools to discuss with their GP, ask questions about HRT, lifestyle changes, and managing menopause at work, and share stories and strategies with others.

Ms Boddington, who delivers corporate menopause workshops for organisations in Gibraltar, said: “There’s still so much confusion and stigma around menopause. Women are suffering in silence, both at home and at work.”

“This is a friendly, no-pressure way to get support, ask questions and find the confidence to take the next step.”

Most Read

Opinion & Analysis

Our elderly deserve better: A call for change

Sun 4th May, 2025

Local News

Man ‘tricked’ into being cocaine courier jailed for two years

Fri 2nd May, 2025

Brexit

Šefčovič highlights ‘exemplary cooperation’ in Gib treaty talks, adding ‘we will be successful’

Tue 6th May, 2025

Local News

Margarita Peralta, a ‘hidden secret’ of Gib’s art world, opens first solo exhibition

Thu 8th May, 2025

Local News

Plans submitted for temporary St Martin’s School facility on Glacis Road

Sun 4th May, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

9th May 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Specialist training on crypto asset disputes delivered to law enforcement authorities

9th May 2025

Local News
Gibraltar becomes formal member of Academy of Urbanism

9th May 2025

Local News
Former police commissioner takes up new role in Falklands

9th May 2025

Local News
Bishop Zammit welcomes friendly, humble and gentle Pope Leo XIV

8th May 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025