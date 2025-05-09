Free menopause event offers support to women across Gibraltar

A new community initiative is launching in Gibraltar to support women navigating natural, surgical, or treatment-related menopause.

The Menopause Exchange, hosted by menopause and cancer rehabilitation specialist Petra Boddington, will take place on Wednesday, May 14, from 5pm to 7pm at Vinopolis Gastrobar, John Mackintosh Square.

This free, informal drop-in event aims to encourage open conversation about menopause, perimenopause, and postmenopause. Visitors will have the opportunity to speak directly with Ms Boddington about symptoms, options, and concerns, use symptom checker tools to discuss with their GP, ask questions about HRT, lifestyle changes, and managing menopause at work, and share stories and strategies with others.

Ms Boddington, who delivers corporate menopause workshops for organisations in Gibraltar, said: “There’s still so much confusion and stigma around menopause. Women are suffering in silence, both at home and at work.”

“This is a friendly, no-pressure way to get support, ask questions and find the confidence to take the next step.”