Thu 18th Dec, 2025

Free night bus service over Christmas and New Year

By Chronicle Staff
18th December 2025

The Ministry of Transport has announced that a free night bus service will operate every day from Friday December 19, 2025 to Monday January 5, 2026.

Night buses will run nightly between 9.10pm and 2am from Friday December 19 to Tuesday December 23.

On Wednesday December 24, the last daytime service will run at 7pm, with the night service operating from 7.30pm to 2am.

From Thursday December 25 to Tuesday December 30, the first night bus will again leave at 9.10pm, with the last service at 2am.

On Wednesday December 31, daytime routes will once more end at 7pm, with the night service running from 7.30pm to 2am.

From Thursday January 1 to Monday January 5, the night bus will operate from 9.10pm to 2am.

Normal daytime routes will run up to the stated cut-off times, and all night bus services during this period will be free of charge.

The ministry encouraged the use of public transport whenever possible and strongly condemned drink driving.

The Minister for Transport, Dr John Cortes, said: “With the festive season upon us, most will be attending gatherings, visiting family and friends and moving around. I encourage everyone to consider using our wonderful bus service whenever possible. I would like to take this opportunity to thank all GBCL staff for providing a great service to so many 365 days a year through rain and shine.”

