Thu 19th Dec, 2024

Free night bus service set for Christmas period

By Chronicle Staff
19th December 2024

The Ministry of Transport in collaboration with the Gibraltar Bus Company, will be offering a free night bus service every night over the Christmas period.  

As announced on GBC Viewpoint by The Minster for Transport Dr John Cortes, the weekend night bus service will be extended across the Christmas period every night from December 20 2024 to January 5, with passengers not paying for its usage during this time.  

“The Ministry of Transport would like to remind people the dangers of drink driving to both them and others, as well as the need to reduce the use of motor vehicles as much as possible for environmental reasons,” the Government said in a statement. 

“This initiative is aimed at providing safe transport to everyone during the festive season and the Ministry urges those to consider public transport before using private vehicles.”  

The Minister for Transport, Dr John Cortes, said: “We have a bus service to be proud of, and we need to be able to rely on it when we need it.” 

“Christmas is a time when many people move around Gibraltar more than they usually would after hours as they celebrate the festive season.” 

“The least that we could do is provide this additional service, free of charge, which will make the celebrations more environmentally friendly and safer for all.” 

