Free School Meals for a Trial Period

The Government has announced that the hot school meals which will commence in the coming weeks, will be provided free of charge for a trial period in each school as they are introduced.

The hot meals will initially commence at Bayside and Westside.

The free trial will allow parents and children to sample this new service.

“In keeping to Government’s commitment, children of parents on low income will never be required to pay,” said a statement from the Government.

“A system is being designed to that children will not be able to tell who is getting meals free or paid,” the statement added.

Minister for Education John Cortes noted that people always want to try out something so new before they commit.

“By providing the meals free for the initial period, up until midterm, we will be providing the opportunity for children and parents/carers alike to sample them and see for themselves. And of course, to comment on them and make suggestions,” he said.

Stock image, not indicative of the food that will be served.