Freeman Andrew Mackinlay in message of solidarity with Gibraltar

Andrew Mackinlay, the former Labour MP who is a longtime friend of this community and a Freeman of the City of Gibraltar, has sent a message of solidarity to the Gibraltarians from his home in London.

Mr Mackinlay, a stalwart champion of Gibraltar both as a serving MP and later as an advisor to the Gibraltar Government, wrote to the Chronicle after following Sunday mass in Gibraltar from the safety of his London residence.

“ From our home in London ,my wife and I greatly appreciated the opportunity of joining today with the people of Gibraltar, in following Sunday Mass from the shrine of Our Lady of Europe,” he wrote.

“We especially thank those providing GBC’s live feed.”

“In spiritual terms this helped us enormously. It was also profoundly moving to join, in solidarity, with the people of Gibraltar.”

“May god bless you all at this challenging time.”

