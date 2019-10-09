Fresh disruption at Gib airport over ATC staffing issues
Staff shortages at Gibraltar’s Air Traffic Control have again disrupted flights to the Rock, with easyJet announcing on Wednesday that its evening flight will be diverted to Malaga. This is the second time in in less than a month that the airport has been shut due to issues related to staffing at the control tower....
