Tue 25th Jul, 2023

Fresh round of equality training for public sector workers

By Chronicle Staff
25th July 2023

The Ministry of Equality delivered Disability, Equality and Customer Care training to public sector employees who are frontline members of staff and attend to the general public.

This is a continuation of the consistent training being made available by the Ministry of Equality to both the public sector and the private sector for the last seven years.

“The training highlights the different barriers faced by people with disabilities, both physically and when communicating and particularly what can be done to overcome or prevent these,” a spokesman for the Ministry of Equality said.

“This particular training forms part of the training prospectus offered by human resources and will continue to be provided.”

Minister for Equality, Samantha Sacramento, said: “The continuation of this training is paramount to the adoption of the social model on disability in our community.”

“This training, which forms part of the Government’s disability strategy, allows the user to develop an understanding of the possible requirements from members of our community with disabilities and enables the user to be more inclusive when assisting the public.”

“The feedback from the training was once again very positive.”

“It is encouraging to see continuous take up for this training by public servants which will add to the improvement of their work standards and customer service.”

Private sector entities that may be interested in this training can contact the Ministry of Equality directly at equality@gibraltar.gov.gi.

