Friday Night Live Safe Edition line-up

Giles Ramirez and Lawrence Imossi will be among the acts participating in tonight’s Friday Night Live Safe Edition on Facebook. Organised by Dion Mifsud and Nolan Frendo, once again this week the line-up includes a good selection of new and well-established musicians.

It all kicks off at 9pm and the Facebook page is : https://www.facebook.com/Friday.Night.Live.Gibraltar/

First on tonight is Lois Soiza at 9pm, Gavin Garcia at 9.30pm, Gaby Richardson at 10pm, Paul Rocca at 10.30pm, Lawrence Imossi at 11pm, Giles Ramirez at 11.30pm and Michael Crome at midnight.

On Facebook and Youtube, you will also find the concert on television on Rock 1 channel. Umee channel 902 - Sofi channel 110 - Gibfibrespeed (Gibsat) frequency 602,000.

#StaySafeAtHome #FridayNightLiveSafeEditionGibraltar