Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 3rd Apr, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Friday Night Live Safe Edition line-up

By Chronicle Staff
3rd April 2020

Giles Ramirez and Lawrence Imossi will be among the acts participating in tonight’s Friday Night Live Safe Edition on Facebook. Organised by Dion Mifsud and Nolan Frendo, once again this week the line-up includes a good selection of new and well-established musicians.

It all kicks off at 9pm and the Facebook page is : https://www.facebook.com/Friday.Night.Live.Gibraltar/

First on tonight is Lois Soiza at 9pm, Gavin Garcia at 9.30pm, Gaby Richardson at 10pm, Paul Rocca at 10.30pm, Lawrence Imossi at 11pm, Giles Ramirez at 11.30pm and Michael Crome at midnight.

On Facebook and Youtube, you will also find the concert on television on Rock 1 channel. Umee channel 902 - Sofi channel 110 - Gibfibrespeed (Gibsat) frequency 602,000.
#StaySafeAtHome #FridayNightLiveSafeEditionGibraltar

Most Read

Local News

La Linea businessman proposes city’s highest award for Gibraltar and CM

Wed 1st Apr, 2020

Local News

Twenty-two year old Gibraltarian in front line of Covid-19 crisis in London hospitals

Thu 2nd Apr, 2020

Local News

Cruise ship crewman dies with virus-type symptoms, leaving port facing public health dilemma

Sat 28th Mar, 2020

Local News

easyJet confirm 10 flights over next week

Mon 23rd Mar, 2020

Local News

Meet the team behind the Nightingale facility

Thu 2nd Apr, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

3rd April 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Locally-based woman unable to return to Gibraltar after attending mother’s funeral

3rd April 2020

Local News
‘Feeding the Front Line’ deliver first meals to GHA staff

3rd April 2020

Local News
District Grand Lodge raises £26,400 in 24 hours for Covid-19

3rd April 2020

Local News
Gibraltarian union boss demands free public transport for NHS ‘heroes’

3rd April 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020