Friday spinathon for Cancer Relief

A spinathon will take place on Friday, April 21 from 9am -4pm outside St Bernard’s Hospital as part of Floyd Swift’s six event series of challenges to raise money for Cancer Relief Gibraltar.

There will also be a bake sale, raffle tickets and music.

Mr Swift is asking for people to join him in his challenge.

The event is one of six that he will be completing from March 12 – April 30.

Mr Swift is doing this to raise funds for Cancer Relief Gibraltar in honour of his mother, Rose Brashier (Porro).

He started the challenges with the iconic Top of the Rock run, followed by the Med Steps Five Challenge on April 1 and, the next day, a 15km trail race across the hilly Sierra Carbonera behind La Linea.

Last weekend, on the second anniversary of his mum’s passing, he ran the Gibraltar half marathon.

Later this month, his final challenge will be the Rock Triathlon Challenge, where he will cycle around the Rock, run around the Rock, go up the Med Steps and swim in the sea at Eastern Beach.

Mr Swift is contactable via his Facebook page: PT Swift or Instagram: pt_swift

He also welcomes people to join him on any of the events he is completing.

To donate go to https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/floyd-swift6