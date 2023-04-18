Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 18th Apr, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Friday spinathon for Cancer Relief

Photo by Johnny Bugeja,

By Chronicle Staff
18th April 2023

A spinathon will take place on Friday, April 21 from 9am -4pm outside St Bernard’s Hospital as part of Floyd Swift’s six event series of challenges to raise money for Cancer Relief Gibraltar.

There will also be a bake sale, raffle tickets and music.

Mr Swift is asking for people to join him in his challenge.

The event is one of six that he will be completing from March 12 – April 30.

Mr Swift is doing this to raise funds for Cancer Relief Gibraltar in honour of his mother, Rose Brashier (Porro).

He started the challenges with the iconic Top of the Rock run, followed by the Med Steps Five Challenge on April 1 and, the next day, a 15km trail race across the hilly Sierra Carbonera behind La Linea.

Last weekend, on the second anniversary of his mum’s passing, he ran the Gibraltar half marathon.

Later this month, his final challenge will be the Rock Triathlon Challenge, where he will cycle around the Rock, run around the Rock, go up the Med Steps and swim in the sea at Eastern Beach.

Mr Swift is contactable via his Facebook page: PT Swift or Instagram: pt_swift

He also welcomes people to join him on any of the events he is completing.

To donate go to https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/floyd-swift6

Most Read

Local News

Local singer Rima attracts global audience

Mon 17th Apr, 2023

Local News

Plans filed for six-building development on Bayside Road

Thu 13th Apr, 2023

Local News

Wanted: A buyer for St Andrew’s Church

Mon 17th Apr, 2023

Local News

Main Street traders face challenge and uncertainty ahead of key summer season

Mon 17th Apr, 2023

Local News

Barclays withdraws credit card service from Gibraltar

Wed 12th Apr, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

18th April 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Cortes meets London-based singer Chloe Martinez

18th April 2023

Local News
Three new recruits for GDP Dog Section

18th April 2023

Local News
Heritage sites plagued by ‘general disinterest and apathy’, GSD says

18th April 2023

Local News
Care Agency launches ‘Living Out Loud Programme’

18th April 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023