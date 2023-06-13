Friends of Gibraltar visit British Forces Gibraltar

Earlier this month the Commander British Forces Commodore Tom Guy hosted a delegation from the Friends of Gibraltar Heritage Society.

The "Friends" is a charity with headquarters in the UK and over 450 members worldwide, many of whom are Gibraltarians, or those who have lived and worked in Gibraltar and have a steadfast affection for the territory.

Each year, a limited number of members travel to Gibraltar to stay current on events.

The society's goals as a charity are to help and promote people's awareness of Gibraltar and its significance in British history both in the UK and abroad, as well as to invest in projects to preserve Gibraltar’s heritage in close collaboration with the Gibraltar Heritage Trust.

The Friends frequently have a history in the services, which is what initially attracted them to the Rock, therefore visiting the MOD is always popular.

The group were welcomed at the Tower for an update from CBF on the tasks completed by his Command and the difficulties he is currently facing.

They were happy to learn about the two Gib Sqn patrol boats' relatively recent arrival and their success in defending Gibraltar's sovereignty. After seeing the boats first-hand, they were provided with information about what it is like to operate in the BGTW at present.

Friends of Gibraltar member Peter Hucker said, "We aim to visit here every year and it is always encouraging to see the commitment of our Service members and civilian staff, both those hired locally and those, like me, who moved here from the UK.”

“We sincerely appreciate CBF and his team's assistance and want to return the following year.”