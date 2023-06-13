Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 13th Jun, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Friends of Gibraltar visit British Forces Gibraltar

Images show a visit by the Friends of Gibraltar group to various sites in BF Gibraltar including the Naval Base RAF Gibraltar and the Royal Gibraltar Regiment.

By Chronicle Staff
13th June 2023

Earlier this month the Commander British Forces Commodore Tom Guy hosted a delegation from the Friends of Gibraltar Heritage Society.

The "Friends" is a charity with headquarters in the UK and over 450 members worldwide, many of whom are Gibraltarians, or those who have lived and worked in Gibraltar and have a steadfast affection for the territory.

Each year, a limited number of members travel to Gibraltar to stay current on events.

The society's goals as a charity are to help and promote people's awareness of Gibraltar and its significance in British history both in the UK and abroad, as well as to invest in projects to preserve Gibraltar’s heritage in close collaboration with the Gibraltar Heritage Trust.

The Friends frequently have a history in the services, which is what initially attracted them to the Rock, therefore visiting the MOD is always popular.

The group were welcomed at the Tower for an update from CBF on the tasks completed by his Command and the difficulties he is currently facing.

They were happy to learn about the two Gib Sqn patrol boats' relatively recent arrival and their success in defending Gibraltar's sovereignty. After seeing the boats first-hand, they were provided with information about what it is like to operate in the BGTW at present.

Friends of Gibraltar member Peter Hucker said, "We aim to visit here every year and it is always encouraging to see the commitment of our Service members and civilian staff, both those hired locally and those, like me, who moved here from the UK.”

“We sincerely appreciate CBF and his team's assistance and want to return the following year.”

Most Read

Local News

Spain’s UN ambassador highlights UK’s military presence in Gib in speech to C24

Mon 12th Jun, 2023

Local News

Plans filed for ‘Monument Place and Monument Plaza’

Thu 8th Jun, 2023

Local News

Court finds former Commissioner Ian McGrail not guilty of sexual assault

Mon 12th Jun, 2023

Local News

Rock’s sovereignty ‘will never be a bargaining chip’ in any negotiation, Picardo tells UN

Mon 12th Jun, 2023

Local News

Plans filed for 150-room Marriott hotel

Tue 6th Jun, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

13th June 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Globix director misses court date as liquidators reveal lavish spending

13th June 2023

Local News
GSD condemns 'disgraceful' living conditions during flats visits and pledges action

13th June 2023

Local News
Rotary Club’s SUPability fundraiser raises over £18,730

13th June 2023

Local News
GCS launches National Day poster competition for local students

13th June 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023