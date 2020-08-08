Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 8th Aug, 2020

Friends of Madeira and evacuees trip cancelled

By Chronicle Staff
8th August 2020

Friends of Madeira and evacuees trip to commemorate the 80th anniversary of their arrival in Madeira on August 13, 1940 has been cancelled.

The passenger liner SS. Neuralia sailed from Gibraltar on August 10 escorted by a British warship all the way to Madeira zigzagging all the way to avoid the German submarine, a total of 1258 evacuees on board composed of men, women and children.

A trip was scheduled to operate to Madeira from August 11 to 17 this year but due to the present situation coronavirus the trip has been cancelled.

Together with the Camara Municipal of Funchal a series of events were  programmed, one of the events consisted of the celebration of a thanksgiving mass in the Cathedral in Funchal on the August 13.

This thanksgiving mass will be celebrated at St. Theresas church on Thursday, August 13 at 7pm.

