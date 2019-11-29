Friends of Madeira to mark 80th anniversary of evacuation

The Friends of Madeira have organised two trips to the island to mark the 80th anniversary of the arrival of Gibraltar evacuees in Madeira.

On August 13, 1940, a total of 1248 Gibraltarians travelled on board the passenger liner, Neuralia, to Madeira while being escorted by a British warship.

Now, 80 years later, the two trips organised by the Friends of Madeira and the City Council of Funchal will commemorate this event.

The first trip from April 29 to May 5 will take place during the Flower Festival, one of Funchal’s busiest events.

The second will be held on from August 11 to 18.

On August 13 a wreath will be laid at a memorial in Santa Catalina park dedicated to the Gibraltarians who died in the war.

In the evening a thanksgiving mass will be held in the cathedral with an indoor procession with the statue of Our Lady of Europe.