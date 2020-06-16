From a studio in Gibraltar, Louis Dobbs trains online for The Royal Ballet School
Inside an empty studio in Gibraltar, Louis Dobbs connects with his tutors and fellow students from The Royal Ballet School in London via video conferencing app Zoom. The Covid-19 pandemic has meant that Louis could no longer physically attend the school and after weeks training in his kitchen in London, he joined his family and...
