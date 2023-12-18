From Circo Price to Morrison Hotel and Radiohead Searching for Albert Hammond’s Rock Roots

by F Oliva

When Hammond’s west bound 747 touched ground in the City of Angels international airport in 1972, America was witnessing the death throes of Flower Power as a mass movement of youth culture. The Manson murders and Vietnam had all but buried the Summer of Love, even if the sexual revolution was unstoppable and the radio was full of the extraordinary music of the previous decade. Woodstock and Monterey were fading memories but Jefferson Airplane’s uneven ‘Surrealistic Pillow’, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Bob Dylan, Grateful Dead, Country Joe and the Fish, The Doors, Hendrix, Zappa & MOI, Santana, CSN&Y, and the British Invasion taskforce led by the Stones, The Who and Beatles, inundated the airwaves with extraordinary music.

Hammond a spiritual protégé of Buddy Holly, fan of Brit rocker Johnny Kidd & the Pirates, and Everly Brothers, would have immersed himself headfirst into the musical Garden of Eden that was the west coast, probably checking out San Francisco and heeding Scott McKenzie’s advice of making sure to “wear some flowers in your hair.”

But the serious business had commenced the previous decade in Madrid’s Circo Price, with the Diamond Boys, the first major milestone of his career. Between 1962-1964 this legendary live matinee venue laid the foundations of an incredible rock ‘n’ roll endeavour that was beginning to take shape in Spain, and Hammond (with Richard Cartwright) was among those pioneers, sharing a stage with trailblazing peers Los Pekenikes, ‘Mike’ Rios – with an uncanny physical resemblance to Albert – and Spain’s answer to John Belushi, my good friend Miguel Carreño, frontman of garage precursors Mickey y Los Tonys, to name but a few.

The Price (pronounced in Hispanic form pri-ce) was instrumental in the transition from the Ye-Ye ‘pijo’ subculture of rich Madrid kids, to a much broader based modern music movement that emerged across the country. Hammond partook in a bourgeoning scene that gathered momentum especially after the first and only coming of the Beatles as the messiahs of pop modernity to Madrid in 1965, probably as seminal in musical terms as the Sex Pistols 1976 concert at Manchester’s Lesser Free Trade Hall was to be the following decade. There were further parallels, the Pistols played to barely 40 persons some of whom later went on to form essential and exceptional bands like Joy Division, Buzzcocks, The Smiths, and The Fall. Beatles performed to a half empty Las Ventas bullring – the state media had viewed them as a menace to traditional values – but their sound and creative legacy impregnated an entire generation of future musicians.

(* Special mention must be made of Granada where the astounding band Los Angeles that started life as a Beatles cover band, evolved into a top rated vocal harmonies centred pop outfit that later embraced a more acoustic American folk sound. The progressive rock band Modulos was an impressive offshoot of the Los Angeles trunk. There is a story – perhaps apocryphal – that Brian Epstein holidaying in Torremolinos was thrilled at how closely they sounded like the Fab Four.)

Albert Hammond arguably the greatest artist – definitely in terms of record sales – to come out of these shores, has a career punctuated with many more instances of rock ‘n’ roll pedigree than would appear at first sight. Interestingly the photo shoot for the sleeve of his 1972 debut LP ‘It Never Rains…’ was done by renowned rock lensman Henry Diltz with more than 200 album covers to his name including The Doors LP ‘Morrison Hotel.’ Diltz captured countless iconic moments in rock history, among them The Eagles high on peyote at the Joshua Tree National Park, Keith Richard with a Jack Daniels bottle alighting a limo, and the McCartneys relaxing at home between tours. But his imprint can also be found in the unlikeliest of places in planet rock. Alt-rockers Radiohead 1992 debut hit single ‘Creep’ had to be credited to Hammond after a copyright infringement that was settled in court. More about that later.

WHAT HAMMOND MEANS TODAY

Hammond represents a Gibraltar which sadly no longer exists. The excellent B side ‘Don’t Bother Me Babe’ (Hayley Joel Osment saw dead people everywhere in the Sixth Sense; do I hear Cohen everywhere?) of his recently released new single ‘Gonna Save the World’ a refreshing, intriguing, stylistic deviation of the Hammond standard, with cool, growling guitar riff, significantly laments “I wanna know, where did it go, that little rock, that used to be our home.” Is Albert preparing his own ‘You Want it Darker’? A mouth-watering prospect.

Hammond possesses a unique quality: he has been away from the Rock for a large part of his life, he may well be part of the Laurel Canyon millionaire set, yet he intuitively represents the basic emotional configuration of ordinary Gibraltarians before the cosmopolitan-metropolitan-multicultural distortions of the past 20 years. The Gibraltar of born and bred Gibraltarians who are ordinarily resident here, who went through the local education system and lived the border closure, has become a relic of the past, and Hammond our best advocate. The irony of this cannot go unnoticed.

As a child I remember his appearances on Spanish TV: acoustic guitar strapped to his shoulder, diamond studded belt, sideburns, wily smile and wink of the eye. Pure llanito ‘vacileo’ that another llanito could recognise a million miles away. He was inspirational, a local lad who started off busking in the Madrid subway and was now a rockstar playing the great arenas of USA and the world. There were thousands like him driving their cars around, in the Media Luna or sitting on the wall in Catalan Bay with the Marlboro packet tucked in their waist, watching the pretty girls in bikini.

The new cultural narrative, fabricated by mandarins who have sequestered our idiosyncrasy and identity, often non-Gibraltarians or with, at most, precarious connections to the Rock, who theorise by proxy or by remote control, seeks to suppress that Gibraltar. Of course this reassessment of all that we were is a sham, a manufactured artifact invented as a means to an end, (i.e.) to procure government subsidies and political influence. Culture is the new Trojan Horse of social engineering to impose a uniform collective idea which has wokeness at its centre.

Albert has often stated that the reason he first picked up a guitar was to attract girls, a laudable aim and common outlook of young men intrinsically tied up to the genesis of rock ‘n’ roll. He repeated this at the 2023 cultural awards ceremony, highlighting the fracture between the authentic Gibraltar that he represents slowly being dismantled piecemeal, and the new reality where language, as usual at the heart of it all, and political correctness displaces truth, removes it, our own little Brexit from ourselves, from beneath our feet.

This article commenced with Hammond’s west bound 747. Would it not have been great if he had landed in John Wayne airport instead?

RESPECT THE BOLD

IT NEVER RAINS ….(1972) A TRACK BY TRACK RETROSPECTIVE

In ‘Listen to the World’, Hammond takes a song evocative of Eurovision in the 1970s and sings it as if he were Noddy Holder of Slade. Its quirky, poppy, playful Englishness would have sounded quite appealing to American audiences always at the ready to lap up anything with a remote whiff of British Invasion. This stylistic thread runs through the entire album, with massive pop hits like the title song of the eponymous LP which established his name as a versatile composer of radio friendly, elegantly arranged melodic numbers. It was the time when artists produced idyllic sing-along manifestos for the brotherhood of man, dipped in LSD and the flower power infatuation of the time.

Track two ‘If you are going to break another heart’ is pure Cat Stevens territory. Even in the intonation there is something Yusef in parts. There is passion in the words, heartfelt emotion, pathos in the voice, resentment and undisguised bitterness, not entirely assuaged by that easy, west coast hippy style. No bellhop tears but the same heartbreak hotel that tormented Elvis, in a different genre and register, a different kind of ‘Lonely Street’. The end of relationships never made for happy songs. I’d give money to hear Cheap Trick cover this. Other than the title track the strongest cut in the album. Notably covered by Mama Cass of Mamas & the Papas fame.

‘From Great Britain to LA’ is a pop-rock number with a great drum roll and bass intro, Hammond’s take on the British Invasion, an observational passage in a mode somewhat reminiscent of Ray Davies: there is something faintly ‘Kinkish’ about this with big gospel chorus thrown in to boot. It has an endearing quality of the 70s with the ‘Yo soy Vritish compa’ swagger about it. Great vocal control. And it almost works as a corresponding fit to the great Lynyrd Skynyrd’s anthemic ‘Sweet Home Alabama’. “If only they had soccer here, Watney’s beer” he sang in 1972. Now they do, no wonder Albert has not come back! Britpop before Britpop…

The exultantly optimistic ‘Brand New Day’ is very much of its time, simple finger picking terse guitar arpeggio, lush string arrangement and choral backing, a relaxed harmonic structure that would become Hammond’s successful blueprint over the next decade. Sumptuous folk: it could have been Newport 65 as much as LA 72. There are no rough edges here, all seamless and precise. The question is what was there to be optimistic about in 1972? Probably much, much more than in 2023 for sure.

‘Anyone Here in the Audience’ a standard country tinged acoustic number with steel guitar touches that reflects the trials and tribulations of a musician on tour looking for sympathy. An autobiographical snapshot of his struggling years on the road before he struck gold, and confirmation of a natural adeptness for accessible, honeyed tunes.

‘It Never Rains in Southern California’ the track that names his eponymous debut LP transcends description. Quintessentially Hammond and by same token quintessentially Gibraltarian, precisely because he is fluent in English and Spanish. I would gladly sign a petition in change.org to have this, his launchpad to fame, instated as national anthem instead of the synthetic, soulless Amigos de Gibraltar radio jingle composed by anonymous session musicians with no relevance to the Rock. Hammond’s distinctive song encapsulates the American Dream but more significantly, something real about us, a slice of the Gibraltarian milieu that produced one of the great mainstream composers of the 20th century. Hammond’s biography should be taught in schools; scrap the twaddle underpinning the national curriculum and substitute it for the value of hard work, sacrifice, mental strength, willpower and grit to succeed. Hammond Dixit. Part of the soundtrack of the decade. To Sir (Albert) with Love.

Hammond’s MOR comfort zone encompasses bubble-gum pop, traditional ballads, acoustic folk as much as it does 70s soft rock, albeit impregnated in eclectic influences. His musical palette is extensive as befits someone who lived through the early rock ‘n’ roll upsurge. ‘Names, Tags, Numbers & Labels’ brings much of this to fruition in a placid, animated ballad that serves as social commentary and culminates with stomping beat plus spirited refrain finale, while ‘Down by the River’ is another classic, up-beat Hammond hit that would become a major commercial success (also recorded for the Spanish market). The song had an environmental message which drew attention to the negative effects of pollution.

Penultimate track ‘The Road to Understanding’ is appreciative of ‘Let It Be’ (1969), the Beatles influence utterly and logically omnipresent across the artistic output of the era. The piano intro sets tone and character, with Hammond’s expressive vocal timbre shifting to an inflection reminiscent of Neil Young in the doleful chorus, before the song gathers pace with a rhythmic uplift adorned by effective George Harrison styled guitar, adding vigour to the song. Lyrically, a recurring theme in the album, the inevitable downturn, the flip side of the blissful love song; relationships fading away into silence.

‘The Air that I Breathe’ is the most solemn track of the album, an inspired piece of delicate musical craftsmanship, segments that fit into place in what is a rather dark, obsessive love psalm. It erupts into life and acquires powerful presence in the second half with the introduction of a dramatic chorus, potent fuzzy guitars and driving string arrangements that give it a renewed verve. Hammond demonstrates his proficiency as a musical architect. Interestingly Radiohead plundered The Hollies version of this timeless song in ‘Creep,’ and ended up having to credit Hammond and his long-time collaborator Hazelwood as co-authors.