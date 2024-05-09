From Gibraltar Point in Lincolnshire, 101-year-old car visits Rock in charity challenge

Vintage car enthusiasts Larry and Christine Riches have made the 2,600km journey from Gibraltar Point in Lincolnshire, UK to the Rock in an 101-year-old car.

The couple drove the 101-year-old Model T Ford in a bid to raise funds for Cancer Relief Gibraltar and so far they has raised nearly £4,000.

They are joined by fellow experienced Model T drivers and riders Ralph Kemp and Margaret Sowerby.

On Wednesday, Mr Riches treated the public to a display of his car in Casemates while volunteers collected donations for the charity.

The trip down from the UK, of over 2,600 kms, was a considerable lengthy one as it took two weeks and at times was not very pleasant one given the weather he drove through.

There was sunshine, rain, snow and even hailstones beating down on the couple as he drove the car with no roof. He recalled the hailstones relentlessly hitting his face.

The 76-year-old and his wife has 18 pre-war cars and three Model T Fords, but from different years. He proclaimed that this one is his favourite of them all.

"It's very forgiving, old lady," he said.

This car has been from New York to Seattle with his a 4680-mile odyssey. She stayed in the States for nine years while they had regular trips across to New York and drove her to places like Toronto and Florida.

“She holds a lot of memories," he said.

The car will be on display in Ocean Village on Thursday, and again at Casemates at the Classic Vehicle Association Rally on Saturday where donations will be accepted.

Donations can also be made online via https://shorturl.at/vwUX6