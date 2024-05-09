Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 9th May, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

From Gibraltar Point in Lincolnshire, 101-year-old car visits Rock in charity challenge

Photo by Eyleen Gomez

By Eyleen Gomez
9th May 2024

Vintage car enthusiasts Larry and Christine Riches have made the 2,600km journey from Gibraltar Point in Lincolnshire, UK to the Rock in an 101-year-old car.

The couple drove the 101-year-old Model T Ford in a bid to raise funds for Cancer Relief Gibraltar and so far they has raised nearly £4,000.

They are joined by fellow experienced Model T drivers and riders Ralph Kemp and Margaret Sowerby.

On Wednesday, Mr Riches treated the public to a display of his car in Casemates while volunteers collected donations for the charity.

The trip down from the UK, of over 2,600 kms, was a considerable lengthy one as it took two weeks and at times was not very pleasant one given the weather he drove through.

There was sunshine, rain, snow and even hailstones beating down on the couple as he drove the car with no roof. He recalled the hailstones relentlessly hitting his face.

The 76-year-old and his wife has 18 pre-war cars and three Model T Fords, but from different years. He proclaimed that this one is his favourite of them all.

"It's very forgiving, old lady," he said.

This car has been from New York to Seattle with his a 4680-mile odyssey. She stayed in the States for nine years while they had regular trips across to New York and drove her to places like Toronto and Florida.

“She holds a lot of memories," he said.

The car will be on display in Ocean Village on Thursday, and again at Casemates at the Classic Vehicle Association Rally on Saturday where donations will be accepted.

Donations can also be made online via https://shorturl.at/vwUX6

Most Read

Local News

Short-toed eagle rescued in Devils Tower Road

Wed 8th May, 2024

Local News

Bank scammer takes thousands from local couple

Tue 7th May, 2024

Sports

Angel Investor Saves Gibraltar Football Club Manchester 62 with $20m Investment,

Wed 8th May, 2024

Local News

‘The King’s Residence’ submits new proposal for Devil’s Tower Road

Mon 6th May, 2024

Local News

New airside equipment for Gibraltar International Airport

Fri 3rd May, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

9th May 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Works commence for new Catheterisation Lab at St Bernard’s Hospital

9th May 2024

Local News
‘No conspiracy or collusion’ behind McGrail retirement, Inquiry told

8th May 2024

Local News
CYE-CYL and Help Me Learn Africa’s ‘Travel with A Purpose’ returns

8th May 2024

Local News
St Anne’s School visit New Mole House

8th May 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024