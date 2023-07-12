From ‘mammoth task’ of treaty implementation to no deal, Garcia sketches out Brexit outcomes
Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia sketched out various scenarios faced by Gibraltar in the coming months as a result of Brexit, ranging from the “mammoth task” of implementing any treaty agreed by the UK and the EU, to dealing with the impact of no deal if talks collapse. Speaking during a budget address in...
