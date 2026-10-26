From my dreams to the catwalk

By Grace Manfred

My experience at Larios Málaga Fashion Week was incredible, to say the least, and one I would repeat in a heartbeat. Being given the opportunity to showcase my designs on such a prestigious platform was a dream come true and a defining moment in my journey as a young fashion designer.

Behind the excitement of the runway were months of hard work, dedication, and sacrifice. Balancing the creation of my collection with A-level studies, university applications, exam preparation, and the everyday challenges of being a teenager were not always easy. Finding the time to develop my collection alongside all my other commitments taught me the importance of perseverance and believing in what I am working towards. Looking back, every late night and every sacrifice was worth it.

There is truly no feeling quite like walking down the runway and seeing something you have spent months creating come to life in front of an audience. Showcasing my work on what was presented as the longest outdoor catwalk in Europe filled me with an overwhelming sense of pride. It was a moment that reminded me why I fell in love with fashion in the first place.

The experience also taught me valuable lessons about the realities of the fashion industry. No matter how carefully you plan, things will not always go according to plan. From unexpected delays to last-minute adjustments, learning to adapt, remaining calm under pressure and finding solutions is just as important as the creative process itself. These are lessons I will carry with me as I prepare to study fashion at university and pursue my ambitions within the industry.

I am incredibly grateful to Dorcas for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to be part of this experience. I am equally thankful for the family I have found in the Gibraltar Fashion Collective, whose support, encouragement and shared passion made the entire journey even more special.

As I look towards the next chapter of my life, Málaga Fashion Week has only strengthened my determination to pursue my dream. If there is one thing I would say to any young person hoping to follow a similar path, it is that you are never too young to start. You do not need to have everything figured out; you simply need to be willing to learn, work hard and take opportunities when they come your way. Seeing an idea that once existed only in your imagination to become a reality is an incredible feeling, and I cannot wait to see where this journey takes me next.