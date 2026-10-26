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Mon 26th Oct, 2026

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Features

Gibraltar Body Art Association looks ahead to 15th year after busy 2026

Photos courtesy of the Gibraltar Body Art Association.

By Chronicle Staff
26th October 2026

The Gibraltar Body Art Association has marked a successful 2026, with festivals, workshops and competitions bringing together artists, models, photographers and enthusiasts in Gibraltar and beyond. 

The year began with the Gibraltar Body Art Festival, which attracted participants from around the world to celebrate body painting and showcase a range of artistic styles and designs. 

This year’s festival featured the themes “Imaginarium” and “The Colours Of Life”, providing an opportunity for local and visiting artists to exchange ideas, techniques and experiences. 

The association continued its programme with the BathBodyArt Weekend, which featured workshops, talks and competitions. The event offered participants opportunities to develop their skills in a creative setting while encouraging collaboration and friendship. 

A new addition to the calendar was the Meze Body Art Weekend, which brought together a smaller group of artists and models. The event combined body painting, performance and photography in a different setting, providing further opportunities for cultural exchange following the earlier activities in Gibraltar. 

The association also organised an online competition to select the themes for the Gibraltar Body Art Festival 2027. Members, artists and the wider community were invited to submit ideas, with entries received from around the world. 

The winning themes were “Myths & Monsters”, “Woman As A Universe” and “Creative Makeup – Other Worlds”. 

Throughout 2026, the association continued to promote body art as an art form, providing opportunities for artists and models to develop their skills, collaborate and participate in creative activities. 

The association thanked the artists, models, photographers, organisers, supporters, sponsors and everyone who attended its events during the year, recognising their contributions to the programme. 

Looking ahead to 2027, the Gibraltar Body Art Association is planning further events and opportunities to showcase body art on the Rock and beyond as it approaches its 15th year of events. 

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