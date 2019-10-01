From Portugal to Gib for Guardian Angel Foundation
After spending three days on their bikes, 12 men and one woman arrived back on the Rock on Sunday having cycled from Portugal to raise money for The Guardian Angel Foundation. Among the riders were the founders of the charity, chairman Kevin Hook and vice chairman Tyrone Vinet. “It has been eventless in the sense...
