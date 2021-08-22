Frontex chief says EU border agency would be ‘honoured’ to play role in Rock’s post-Brexit future
The executive director of Frontex, Fabrice Leggeri, has said the European Union’s borders and coastguard agency would be “honoured” to handle frontier controls at Gibraltar’s port and airport as part of an agreement for the Rock’s post-Brexit relations with the bloc. In an interview with Spain’s Europa Press news agency published on Sunday, Mr Leggeri...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here