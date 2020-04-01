Frontier fluidity ‘normal’ as Spain tightens restrictions further

Tighter restrictions on movement in Spain began on Tuesday but there was no major impact on cross-border workers employed in essential sectors that currently remain open on the Rock.

However, the number of workers crossing has dropped discernibly.

Ana Rodriguez, a cleaner, said it was business as usual, within the limitations of Gibraltar and Spain’s rules on lockdown and freedom of movement.

“I had no problem coming into Gibraltar,” she said.

Pointing to her pale blue uniform, she noted: “I am a cleaner, I am allowed to work.”

“I just had to show them a letter from work saying I work there,” she said, referring to the Spanish officials.

David Sebastian, who works in the food department in Marks and Spencer, also said he experienced no difficulties.

“I have had no problems,” he said.

“They only check the contract.”

Earlier this week, the Gibraltar Government said it did not expect any major changes as a result of the new measures in Spain, which went into total lockdown.

The measures set out exceptions for essential services including food stores, pharmacies and cleaners alongside frontline healthcare staff, and these have a knock-on impact here.

“We’ve already ensured that those who are in our essential services have the documentation necessary to be able to prove that they’re coming to Gibraltar for essential purposes and there may be a need for further documentation in the coming days,” Mr Picardo said on Monday.

“But let’s be very clear, what Spain is trying to do is exactly the same as Gibraltar is trying to do.”

“We have to help each other in this respect.”

“This is not a frontier issue, this is a mobility issue inside Spain as much as it is in Gibraltar.”

EDITOR'S NOTE: Our reporters are working round-the-clock to bring you the latest news on Gibraltar and the Covid-19 crisis. All our coverage on this critical issue is available free outside the paywall. If you find it useful, please help us reach more people by sharing our journalism. And if you want to support our work further, please consider subscribing to the digital version of our daily newspaper and all our premium online content. You can subscribe via our website or for iOS devices via the iTunes store. Thank you.