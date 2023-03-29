Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 29th Mar, 2023

‘Frontier Pass’ holders can still bypass border queue after tunnel opens, Govt says

By Chronicle Staff
29th March 2023

‘Frontier Pass’ holders will continue to be able to bypass the frontier queue via the same access point as they currently do, the Gibraltar Government said on Tuesday ahead of Friday’s long-awaited opening of the airport tunnel.

It was reacting to concerns about how people with a ‘Frontier Pass’ - normally issued to people travelling for medical care – would avoid any queues under new traffic arrangements.

“In the event that the queue reaches the airport tunnel, Frontier Pass holders should join the lane that allows for continuous traffic flow towards the Gibraltar International Airport,” a spokesman for the Government said.

“The access point for Frontier Pass holders will be clearly demarcated at the new roundabout at the beginning of the queue.”

Frontier Pass holders are reminded that the Frontier Pass can only be used if the person with the disability is travelling in the car; frontier Passes are only valid on the Gibraltar side of the frontier and does not give priority on the Spanish side of the frontier; passes should be valid and in date.

For renewals or new applications, download an application form from: https://disability.gov.gi/forms

