Wed 20th Jan, 2021

Frontline workers offered psychological support

By Chronicle Staff
19th January 2021

Frontline workers in Elderly Residential Services and the Care Agency have been offered psychological support to ensure their welfare as they work through these difficult times.

The Covid-19 pandemic has strained staff who have been at the frontlines protecting, treating and aiding some of the most vulnerable in the local community.

The virus has also seen some of the darkest days in recent Gibraltarian history, and the Gibraltar Government has acknowledged the need to support its workers.

“Now more than ever before, looking after one’s own mental wellbeing is paramount,” Care Agency CEO Carlos Banderas said.

“It is encouraging to see my department, under the trusted direction of our chartered psychologist, Giselle Carreras, extend its services to staff at the ERS.”

“We must continue to work multiagency to support staff and services-users alike.”

This message which was echoed by the Head of Psychology and Therapeutic Services at the Care Agency, Giselle Carreras.

“My dedicated team of counsellors are working hard to offer psychological support and advice to front-line staff, as well as continue to offer our clients remote sessions,” she said.

“These continue to be very difficult times and it’s important to ensure that our frontline staff feel supported.”

The Minister for Health and Care, Samantha Sacramento, added this is a difficult time for frontline workers and thanked them for their work.

“Our frontline clinical staff are working extremely hard and in very difficult circumstances,” she said.

“Everyone’s welfare is of paramount importance and I am very happy to see this multi-agency support being offered to colleagues.”

“I cannot thank our teams enough for their work to keep our community safe during these difficult times.”

