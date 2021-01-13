Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Full-scale logistical operation ensures Eroski’s supplies despite snow disruption

By Eyleen Gomez
13th January 2021

The shelves in Gibraltar’s Eroski stores were restocked yesterday thanks to a network and team of individuals and companies who made the arrival of three containers full of products for the Rock a possibility, despite heavy snowfall in Spain disrupting logistics chains.

On Tuesday night, at 7.30pm, 9pm and 9.15pm, three trucks trundled their way across the border all the way from Barcelona, as Madrid dealt with a deluge of snow that had brought the Spanish capital to a standstill.

Normally the border is shut at that time for freight shipments, but liaison with Spanish authorities enabled the shipments to get across late at night.

“Basically, the weather in Madrid meant that no trucks could leave from there and, in addition, the warehouse also had a power cut,” said Daniel Massias from Eroski Gibraltar.

“So Eroski, instead of delivering from Madrid, they delivered from Barcelona which obviously took longer to get here.”

“We needed the help of Gib customs, Spanish customs, our freight forwarders Eastgate, to be able to import this last night [Tuesday] as obviously there was a lot of need for this.”

“Our Waitrose deliveries are also having issues, but luckily Eroski really prioritised us as they know the circumstances in Gibraltar.”

Mr Massias added that Eroski Gibraltar were “blessed with such good partners.”

In a social media post aimed at thanking all involved, the supermarket also praised their staff for staying late to make sure the goods made it onto the shelves.

