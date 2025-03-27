Fundraising recital raises £5,500 for water wells in Sierra Leone

Action4schools organised a sold-out fundraising recital at The Convent to mark UN World Water Day, which is observed annually on March 22 and raised £5,500.

The event featured performances by tenor Nathan Payas, cellist Rafael Ramirez, violinist Maria Alonso Marin, and pianist Teresa Garcia Molero. Guests enjoyed a selection of classical songs and arias in support of the charity’s mission to provide clean water to communities in Sierra Leone.

Action4schools founder Jimmy Bruzon expressed gratitude to the musicians and sponsors who contributed to the event’s success: “We have organised fundraising events with Nathan Payas and Rafael Ramirez in the past, so when they told us that they were keen to organise a recital around World Water Day, we were thrilled.”

“The organisation of the event went very smoothly, and it was a real joy to work with the musicians. They are true professionals on stage and true humanitarians, having offered to perform for free. I would like to congratulate and thank them for their generosity and for using their talent to change and save lives in Africa.”

The recital raised over £5,500, which will fund the construction of two water wells in the Moyamba region of Sierra Leone. These will be the 121st and 122nd wells provided by the charity in partnership with Wellfound UK.

Since its official establishment in 2013, Action4schools has raised over £500,000, funding the construction of ten schools and over 120 water wells, benefiting more than 100,000 people. The charity also supports medical treatment, including hernia operations and other surgeries.

For more information, visit www.action4schools.gi.