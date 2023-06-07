Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 7th Jun, 2023

GAAA celebrated Kids Athletics Day

By Stephen Ignacio
7th June 2023

Last week the Gibraltar Amateur Athletics Association celebrated World Athletics’ ‘Kids Athletics Day’ with some success, attracting runners from across the Campo area.
Joining young runners from Gibraltar, the GAAA welcomes a contingency from Algeciras and La Linea adding to the competitive nature of what was a day celebrating athletics.
World Athletics dedicated the 7 May 2023 as Kids’ Athletics Day.
“A day dedicated to celebrating children and young people across the globe participating in athletics and being active.”
Promoting the event World Athletics said, “we believe that every child is born to move, play and explore no matter where they are in the world or their individual circumstance. We are aiming to use the power of athletics to inspire children and young people all over the world to get moving, be more active, develop their skills and confidence and to connect with sport and physical activity for life!
“The 2023 Kids’ Athletics Day theme is MOVE, PLAY, EXPLORE. Whether it’s moving to get from A to B, playing athletics’ activities with friends, or exploring new skills, the aim is to encourage kids to get out there and have fun being active.”
The GAAA hosted their own event at the new Lathbury Sports facilities with Minister for Sport Steven Linares, himself a former athlete, joining in the celebrations with his presentation of medals.
The GAAA event brought to the forefront the new emphasis now being given to field events with a large contingency of athletes participating in the long jump. There was also activities for parents who were put to the test with their own race across the length of the football pitch.

Images courtesy of Roy Torres

