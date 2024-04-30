Ullger quizzed on alleged inducements and ‘shock’ of McGrail’s early departure
The Commissioner of Police, Richard Ullger, was quizzed on Tuesday over allegations that former police officers received inducements in exchange for negative statements against Ian McGrail, his predecessor in the post whose controversial early retirement is being investigated by the McGrail Inquiry. During oral evidence to the Inquiry, Mr Ullger was asked about a report...
