Tue 30th Apr, 2024

Ullger quizzed on alleged inducements and ‘shock’ of McGrail’s early departure

Police Commissioner Richard Ullger giving evidence to the McGrail Inquiry on Tuesday. Images courtesy of GBC and used with permission from the Inquiry.

By Brian Reyes
30th April 2024

The Commissioner of Police, Richard Ullger, was quizzed on Tuesday over allegations that former police officers received inducements in exchange for negative statements against Ian McGrail, his predecessor in the post whose controversial early retirement is being investigated by the McGrail Inquiry. During oral evidence to the Inquiry, Mr Ullger was asked about a report...

